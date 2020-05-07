Company founder Claire said: “This pandemic is something that we will eventually teach a younger generation about. Like many others, we have created time capsules with our own children for them to reflect back on these usual times.

“We felt a ‘Born in Lockdown’ item would not only be a very fitting item for those born in to it, but also a great keepsake for them in the future – these have already been hugely popular.

“Positive mental health is something close to our hearts, and we strongly acknowledge the benefit of visual positive reminders and quotes,” explained Claire.

“At a time when this couldn’t be more important, it’s been lovely to see all the rainbows that children across the county have created and displayed in their windows.

“We have always loved rainbows and had some items feature them previously, so we couldn’t think of a better time to use our own design to signify positivity, as well as raise money.

“All of our items are created with love and passion. We love making things which will bring others happiness.”

www.purpleplumgifts.co.uk