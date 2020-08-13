Border Embroideries in Berwickshire has created 80 new jobs after being awarded a business grant from the Covid-19 Pivotal Enterprise Resilience Fund from South of Scotland Enterprise.

The family-run embroidery company has been able to employ 80 new temporary staff members, in addition to its 80 current employees, in order to keep up with a significant increase in online orders.

When interviewed by ITV news, William Smillie, operations manager at Border Embroideries, said: “It was only a few months ago that we were sitting round the table thinking to ourselves: what are we going to do here? This could finish us essentially.

“Luckily for us it picked up, and it’s more than picked up in fact, it’s better than it’s ever been, so it’s great news.”

Systems manager, Ross Smillie, added: “In mid-March we had to make the decision to close all our shops because we weren’t getting any customers whatsoever.

“The schools were closed, and clubs and things were shut as well, so all of our customers were essentially stopped.

“Even on our website, there were days when we had no orders whatsoever, so to be where we are now is brilliant.

“We’ve had to put on a nightshift for shipping, packing, embroidering as well, so it’s all go.”

Professor Russel Griggs, chairman of South of Scotland Enterprise, commented to ITV: “We understand this has been a hugely challenging time for many small and medium-sized businesses across the South of Scotland.

“And as the enterprise agency for the South of Scotland we are committed to doing everything we can to provide support wherever it is needed.

“I personally look forward to seeing Border Embroideries prosper, and I thank them for their individual contribution to their community.”

www.border-embroideries.co.uk