The Magnetic Frames come in five sizes: 50x50mm, 100x100mm, 180x130mm, 300x200mm and 360x200mm.

They feature scale marks every 10mm for easy position reference, and are available as singular frames or as a kit with an arm included to attach them to the embroidery machine.

These embroidery frames are designed to reduce scratching and hoop-burn damage on your hooped materials, adds Brother, and can be used without removing the base embroidery frame from the machine.

Brother’s Magnetic Frames can be used with its PR655 machines and above, with rolling updates for legacy machines (check sewingcraft.brother.eu for compatibility).