We stitch together a selection of must-have embroidery equipment and consumables from top industry suppliers
Stocks Sewing Machines: ZSK Sprint & Sprint Classic
The ZSK Sprint and Sprint Classic Series embroidery machines are perfect for new business owners in the embroidery sector, says distributor Stocks.
“Whilst providing excellent features and functions, these single-head machines offer any small business the ability to carry out intricate and more personalised work, styling each garment individually.
“Boasting innovative features, such as fast colour change, the slimmest tubular arm in the industry, and impressive running speeds of 1,200 stitches per minute, there’s a machine in the Sprint Series to suit everyone’s production needs!”
Brother Sewing Machines: Magnetic Frames
Embroiderers can boost their productivity on the Brother PR embroidery machines with easy-to-use Magnetic Frames, explains Brother Sewing Machines.
“No more fiddling with catches and levers, just hoop any material up to 2mm thick and go! Even on tubular or difficult-to-hoop items, such as tote bags, small shirts, embroidery blanks and more!”
The Magnetic Frames come in five sizes: 50x50mm, 100x100mm, 180x130mm, 300x200mm and 360x200mm.
They feature scale marks every 10mm for easy position reference, and are available as singular frames or as a kit with an arm included to attach them to the embroidery machine.
These embroidery frames are designed to reduce scratching and hoop-burn damage on your hooped materials, adds Brother, and can be used without removing the base embroidery frame from the machine.
Brother’s Magnetic Frames can be used with its PR655 machines and above, with rolling updates for legacy machines (check sewingcraft.brother.eu for compatibility).
Marathon Threads: Viscose Rayon Embroidery Thread
Viscose Rayon embroidery threads have exceptional sheen and lustre combined with a soft feel and touch, says Marathon Threads.
Available in both 5,000m cones and 1,000m cops, the company’s Viscose Rayon threads come in more than 360 colours, which include solid as well as metallic, multi-coloured and ombre shades.
In addition, the Viscose Rayon range holds both the ISO 9001 accreditation and Oeko-Tex 100 certification.
Amaya Sales UK: Melco EMT16X Embroidery Machine
The Melco EMT16X is available as both a single-head and multi-head embroidery machine, says Amaya Sales UK.
“You can also add on extra machines where production dictates, so you don’t have to make the decision about what size machine you start with and then lose money when you part-exchange.”
The Melco EMT16X’s modular system also offers embroiderers great advantages in terms of production efficiency, adds the distributor.
“Traditional multi-head embroidery machines require all embroidery machine heads to operate in unison — this means that a bobbin change, thread break, or another issue on one head requires all the other heads to stop until the issue is resolved.
“In contrast, on the Melco EMT16X a bobbin change or thread break doesn’t require all the other heads to stop sewing, instead they keep working even when one head has stopped!”
Hobkirk Sewing & Embroidery Machines: Ricoma MT1503 and MT1504 Embroidery Machines
Hobkirk now offers three- and four-head models of Ricoma embroidery machines in its range.
The two models, the MT1503 three-head and MT1504 four-head, are based on Ricoma’s MT1502 twin-head embroidery machine. Both provide 15 colours, and sewing speeds of up to 1,000 stitches per minute.
They feature an 8” HD touchscreen control panel, and come with a comprehensive hoop kit and cap frame system as standard.
Madeira UK: Coloreel Recycled Polyester Thread
Madeira UK has introduced a 100% recycled polyester thread designed exclusively for Coloreel’s instant embroidery thread-colouring machines.
The strong, versatile thread is suitable for most embroidery applications, explains the supplier, and is “suitable for all 40-weight designs, with a recommended needle size of 70/10 to 75/11”.
Available on 10m cones, the Coloreel embroidery thread is certified by Standard 100 Oeko-Tex and also comes packaged in recycled boxes.
In addition, Madeira supplies two more eco-friendly thread options under its Madeira Green label: Sensa Green, which contains biodegradable lyocell fibres, and Polyneon Green, a recycled polyester thread derived from PET plastic bottles.
For more embroidery equipment and machinery from leading suppliers, check out our November 2022 issue here