Textile chemical management specialist Bluesign has expanded its services to branded clothing and workwear to help companies reduce the environmental and social impact of their supply chains.

It is launching data and impact services to enable companies to monitor and manage their supply chain through Bluesign-verified data, covering water use, energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, chemical consumption and waste.

Data services allow brands and manufacturers to access supply chain data and gain a snapshot of their impact. The impact service package also includes an assessment of overall performance and a detailed analysis of suppliers.

UK companies already partnering Bluesign including clothing brands Craghoppers and Berghaus, Carrington Workwear, weatherproof fabric specialist Halley Stevensons and Pincroft Dyeing & Printing.

Globally it works with hundreds of brands and manufacturers including Adidas, Helly Hansen, Nike, Patagonia, The North Face and Gore-Tex maker WL Gore.

Its new tiered packages will allow companies to incrementally implement Bluesign’s services with the ultimate goal of attaining full system partnership which includes company-specific action plans.

Bluesign is looking to extend its services to home textiles and footwear as well as promotional clothing, workwear and corporate wear to help the industry comply with evolving regulations, and meet increased demands from consumers and other stakeholders on sustainability.

The move is part of CEO Daniel Rufenacht’s vision to “democratise access to Bluesign’s sustainability solutions by offering them at attainable levels for the whole textile industry and beyond”.

He added: “Over Bluesign’s 20-year history, the company has provided unprecedented leadership in eliminating hazardous chemicals and creating unique roadmaps for its system partners to continually improve its processes.

“The deadline to reach carbon neutrality and achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is fast approaching. And Bluesign’s new vision and strategy will help to accelerate progress in reducing impact.

“Our focus over the last year has been on expanding our expertise to accelerate towards producing more responsibly without compromising on quality and performance.

“We also call on companies outside of the textile and apparel industry to incrementally clean up their practices by sourcing their custom corporate clothing from Bluesign system partners.”

