Kittikhun Sithalaphurk of Blaxroxx explains how this award-winning and stunningly detailed design was created by the Thai garment decoration company’s print team
Earlier this year, Blaxroxx was awarded Gold in the ‘Special effect on T-shirts, garments and other textiles’ category at the Fespa Awards for this magnificent all-over ‘Yak Thai’ print.
These Thai Yaks, or giants, can be seen in Buddhist temples throughout the country.
The design, explains Kittikhun Sithalaphurk, CEO of Blaxroxx in Thailand, was created with the aim of demonstrating a wide range of screen printed special effects.
The discharge base was followed by plastisol colour then finished with metallic gold, diamond dust, high density, gold foil, glitter and glow-in-the-dark products – there isn’t much the team didn’t include!
For more details on how Blaxroxx created this print, plus the equipment and techniques used, visit our November 2023 issue here