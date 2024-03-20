This design was created by an artist from Argentina for Black Hound Sports, which is one of the UK’s leading suppliers to the polo industry, explained Amar Heer, sales manager at Arrow Embroidery.

Using its Barudan 15-head embroidery machine, the decorators embroidered the design onto James Harvest’s Hopedale Hoodies (2132029) in green, which were supplied by United Brands of Scandinavia.

www.arrow-embroidery.co.uk