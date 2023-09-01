Kalis, a graphic designer, created the artwork, which I’ve printed in two small runs (five and 20) of T-shirts with similar designs, but with the bear holding a different tool, explained Adam Milner, owner of Down & Out Press.

“After the initial run of five uniform T-shirts for the Black Bear team, people started seeing them and Black Bear were being contacted asking when they were releasing the merch, which as far as I know wasn’t part of the plan, and now they have their own merch line!”

Down & Out Press printed the design onto Gildan’s Heavy Cotton T-Shirt (GD005).

The company used its Riley Hopkins 4×4 manual screen printing press with 43t mesh screens and Spot-On Hybrid water-based ink in black.

