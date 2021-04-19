Depending on user preferences, there are two kinds of fixation (matt and glossy) as well as one pretreatment available.

“The printing of leather can be done on the raw material in order to produce finished shoes, bags or other items in the next step, but also finished articles, such as backpacks and belts, can be refined with photo-realistic, four-colour prints,” explains Brother.

“From unique single pieces and clothing for sports clubs to workwear with company or employee names in four-colour printing, all is possible even in small to medium-sized print runs, without any problems and at no high additional costs.”

GTX Series users can receive information about the new printing options directly from Brother’s UK distributor MHM Direct GB.