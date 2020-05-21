Squiggle Print in Chorley has designed and printed a rainbow T-shirt for children celebrating their birthday during the coronavirus lockdown.

Owner Charlotte Stretton said: “One of our customers contacted us asking for a T-shirt for her son’s 6th birthday with a rainbow on it. She had a rough idea of what she wanted it like, and so we created that for her.

“This is the first one we’ve made, but we’ve had a lot of requests for more since posting the picture on Instagram.

“We use heat transfer vinyl to print onto our T-shirts, which are all made from 100% cotton.”

www.squiggleprint.co.uk