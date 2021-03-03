These stunning embroidered and screen printed sweatshirts for Billy’s Retro were decorated by Studio Print Press in Keighley, West Yorkshire
Billy’s Retro is a local company selling vintage sweatshirts, explained Rae Harrison and Lisa Theaker, co-directors of Studio Print Press.
“Hannah from Billy’s Retro also produces designs for its own brand — she provides us with two designs every two weeks, one design for screen print and one for embroidery, to decorate 20 sweatshirts each.
“A few of the brands of vintage sweatshirts they provide us with to decorate are Russell, Gildan, Fruit of the Loom, Jerzees and Hanes — all being repurposed and given a second life!”
Studio Print Press produces the designs using its Barudan single-head embroidery machines, as well as a M&R Kruzer six-colour manual screen printing press, all supplied by Screen Print World.
“Billy’s Retro loves the results that we give them, and we have developed a great working relationship,” added Rae and Lisa.
“The jumpers in their store sell like hot cakes — it’s exciting for us to see what designs they come up with, as quite often we have to have them ourselves!”