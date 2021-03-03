Billy’s Retro is a local company selling vintage sweatshirts, explained Rae Harrison and Lisa Theaker, co-directors of Studio Print Press.

“Hannah from Billy’s Retro also produces designs for its own brand — she provides us with two designs every two weeks, one design for screen print and one for embroidery, to decorate 20 sweatshirts each.

“A few of the brands of vintage sweatshirts they provide us with to decorate are Russell, Gildan, Fruit of the Loom, Jerzees and Hanes — all being repurposed and given a second life!”