BikePark Wales had some initial ideas and asked us to have a go at turning their rough ideas into finished ready-to-print designs, explained manager Tom Whitehead, who developed the design.

“Coal Not Dole is one of the tracks at the bike park, while the sticker was based on images and badges made during the miners’ strike.”

Using its MHM E-Type 12-station screen printing press, VisibleArt decorated the Men’s Long Sleeve Anthem T-Shirt (AM011) from Anthem Clothing in grey marl, using inks from both Grafco and Union.

