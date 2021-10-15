Distributors and suppliers in the promotional products sector celebrated the industry’s revival at The Big New Products Trade Show ahead of new dates in 2022.

The events, part of The Big Promotional Trade Show, feature textile decorators and clothing suppliers such as Benchmark Print & Embroidery, Crazy Bags, Direct Textiles, Direct Trade Bags Europe, Penna Clothing and United Brands of Scandinavia.

The first two outings for The Big New Products Trade Show since Covid-19 were at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey and Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium in September.

Aidan Brown, account director at exhibitor PF Concept, which offers apparel among its portfolio of promotional products, said: “Many customers haven’t seen these products in person in a long time so this is a great opportunity.

“Everyone’s really busy at the moment and we’ve got 18 months of new stuff to tell people about. We’re product people – we have to touch things; we have to feel them if we’re going to sell them.”

Supported by Promotional Showcase, The Big Promotional Trade Show returns in 2022 at Glasgow Crowne Plaza Hotel Glasgow on 10 March, followed by Red Cow Moran Hotel in Dublin on 16 March, a return to Manchester United Football Club on 13 April and Sandown Park Racecourse in Surrey on 27 April.

thebpts.co.uk