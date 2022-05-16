Suppliers and visitors have celebrated the return of face-to-face meetings at the Big Promotional Trade Show tour which kicked off earlier this year.

Suppliers packed the room at Manchester United’s ground in Old Trafford on 5 May – the third in the series of roadshows that started in Glasgow in March and Sandown Park Racecourse, Surrey, in April.

The exhibitions feature 60 suppliers of promotional clothing, promotional merchandise and related services from the UK, Ireland and the rest of Europe.

Ian Hewlett, from exhibitor United Brands of Scandinavia, commented: “The importance of attending a show like this for me, as a garments retailer, is that people can actually touch and feel an item.

“You can’t get that sense from looking in a catalogue or on a website. It’s really important for people to come to these shows and get the full experience.

“After what we’ve all experienced over the last couple of years, it’s really encouraging to see people out and about again. There’s a lot of enthusiasm and good conversations are being had.”

Visitors in Manchester included Amo Singh, managing director of Manchester-based AD Branded Solutions, a specialist in clothing and other branded products. He said: “It’s been another fantastic show, with a really nice turn-out. It’s lovely to see so many familiar faces and a lot of suppliers I’ve not seen in a long time, so I’m really happy to be here.”

Steve Hackin of Bolton-based Hackin Creative Marketing Products said: “It’s a really good show – in particular the opportunity to have relaxed and extended conversations with suppliers.”

Sharon Metcalfe, key account manager at Merseyside-based workwear supplier and decorator Heatons Group, said: “It’s a really nice event – everyone on the stands is so lovely and friendly.”

The next event takes the roadshow to Ireland, to the Crowne Plaza Northwood Dublin Airport on 22 June. It will then be the Big New Products Trade Show, starting at the Radisson Hotel Bath Road Heathrow in west London on 21 September and Emirates Old Trafford LCC in Manchester on 28 September.

www.united-brands.co.uk

www.thebpts.co.uk