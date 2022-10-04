The 2022 schedule of industry exhibitions for promotional merchandise has ended with a successful outing for the Big New Products Trade Show in Manchester.

Distributors flocked to The Point at Emirates Old Trafford to see the latest offerings in the world of promotional merchandise, with clothing and eco-friendly products particularly to the fore as well as sustainability.

They were able to view and touch products from exhibitors including Fruit of the Loom, Russell Europe, United Brands of Scandinavia, PF Concept Clothing, Eurocap, NJ Clothing, Stormtech, and Direct Textiles & Bags.

Geoff Walton, sales manager of Hartlepool-based Gorilla Workwear, said: “We mainly do workwear and PPE but get asked for merchandise quite a lot too, so this is another string to our bow. I like that you can get up close and personal with the products here – if you’ve touched it and tried it for yourself, you can be confident you’re buying quality.”

Organisers also reported that exhibitors were happy with the day-long event at the end of September. Ian Hewlett from United Brands of Scandinavia said: “People have come with focused questioning and a real idea of what they want to get out of the show, so the meetings I’ve had have all been very constructive.”

Now in its fifth year, the Big New Products Trade Show also visited west London in September. The two autumn shows followed busy events for the organisers’ Big Promotional Trade Show earlier in the year in Glasgow, Surrey, Manchester and Dublin.

The organisers resume in 2023 with the return of The Big Promotional Trade Show in Glasgow and Dublin in March and Manchester and west London in April. Click here for the latest details for events in 2023.

www.thebigpromotionaltradeshow.co.uk