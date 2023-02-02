Make It at Market is presented by The Repair Shop’s Dom Chinea and helps craftspeople to turn their passions into a profitable business.

He was given a mentor, textile designer Piyush Suri, the creative director and founder of Handmade in Britain, who helped David explore ideas for making money out of his labour-intensive work while undertaking three challenges: to make a volume piece, a high-end garment and his “favourite” piece.

The fabulous hoodie shown here was created for the high-volume piece – a product that could be made in four hours, excluding the digitising.

“’Big Flex’ is inspired by tattoo, graffiti and street art,” explains David.