“The owner Russ sent through some sketched ideas with what he had in mind – I sent through my initial sketches and he was over the moon with them! I then went on to vectoring and chucking in a bit of texture!”

The Funky Peach printed 100 of Stanley/Stella’s Creator T-Shirts (STTU755) using an R-Jet Pro direct-to-film printer from Resolute DTG, finished with a HotTronix heat press.

www.thefunkypeach.com