These fantastic T-shirts were printed using DTF by The Funky Peach in Poole for The Conditioning Centre Gym in Bournemouth
We were approached by the company to create a two-part clothing design series named the ‘Big Bean Cardio Club’, explained Will Childs, graphic designer at The Funky Peach.
“The owner Russ sent through some sketched ideas with what he had in mind – I sent through my initial sketches and he was over the moon with them! I then went on to vectoring and chucking in a bit of texture!”
The Funky Peach printed 100 of Stanley/Stella’s Creator T-Shirts (STTU755) using an R-Jet Pro direct-to-film printer from Resolute DTG, finished with a HotTronix heat press.