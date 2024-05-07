Bianca Akrapovic has taken on the role of brand manager for Russell Europe at FOL International, responsible for marketing activities across Europe.

Returning from parental leave, she is taking on the new role after joining FOL International in 2016 and overseeing marketing of the Fruit of the Loom brand for several years.

She said: “I am thrilled to be able to accompany this quality-focused brand as we break new ground in the area of team and corporate wear and to get dialogues started with existing and potential customers.”

Lou Emilia Tassone has been appointed as a junior digital marketing specialist as part of FOL International’s digital marketing team looking after its three brands, Fruit of the Loom, Russell Europe and Jerzees, based at the group’s headquarters in Kaiserslautern in Germany.

russelleurope.com