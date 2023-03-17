This fantastic design was printed by The T-Shirt Press in Cheltenham for children’s footwear company BGreater Shoes
It was a short run of a few T-shirts and a hoodie needed for an event, printed using a design created by Iain Moore at BGreater Shoes, explained David Fern, owner of The T-Shirt Press.
“The company’s shoes are designed to be different to regularly designed shoes, giving more width for toes to spread — this was something we needed to show/highlight in the design with the footprints, and the green and red shoe outlines.
“The footprint is an actual footprint of Iain’s child, which has been scanned. I then needed to adjust the scan in Photoshop to get a nice solid black print, retaining as much detail as possible.
“This Photoshop TIFF was then dropped into Illustrator, where I could combine it with vector graphics to create the final design.”
The T-Shirt Press decorated T-shirts and a hoodie from 2Tall.com, which were supplied by Iain, who dyed them orange himself.
To print the design, the company used Forever Laser Dark (No-Cut) heat transfers, a Oki Pro 8432WT white toner printer and a Stahls Hotronix Fusion IQ heat press, all supplied by Amaya UK.
David added: “The prints turned out great, with a nice soft-touch finish, and the detail was just incredible!”