It was a short run of a few T-shirts and a hoodie needed for an event, printed using a design created by Iain Moore at BGreater Shoes, explained David Fern, owner of The T-Shirt Press.

“The company’s shoes are designed to be different to regularly designed shoes, giving more width for toes to spread — this was something we needed to show/highlight in the design with the footprints, and the green and red shoe outlines.

“The footprint is an actual footprint of Iain’s child, which has been scanned. I then needed to adjust the scan in Photoshop to get a nice solid black print, retaining as much detail as possible.

