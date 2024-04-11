This intricate logo was embroidered onto T-shirts by WeAre Embroidery in Weare, Somerset, for Beyond Skate

It’s a small family company and we initially embroidered six T-shirts for them, explained Theresa Body, owner of WeAre Embroidery. 

“The artwork was designed by the customer’s 13 year old daughter Amelia.

“Since then, they’ve ordered another four T-shirts and a zip up hoodie, and we’re looking at ways of incorporating this logo onto other merchandise.”

WeAre Embroidery embroidered the logo onto Fruit of the Loom’s Original T (0610820), Ladies Original T (0614200), Girls Iconic 150 T (0610250) and Kids Original T (0610190).

The company decorated the T-shirts using its Brother PR1000e embroidery machine with embroidery threads, backing and bobbin thread from Madeira UK.  

www.weareembroidery.co.uk

