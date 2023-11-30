The sustainability initiative Better Cotton is expanding in West Africa thanks to a new Côte d’Ivoire programme that aims to support 200,000 cotton farmers in the first five years.

The new field-level programme, announced this month, will offer training and resources to farmers across the country to help them move towards producing more sustainable cotton.

The Professional Association of Cotton Companies of Côte d’Ivoire (APROCOT-CI) will be the initiative’s strategic partner in the country and will oversee the development of resources and upskilling of the farming communities.

“The partnership underscores our organisations shared commitment to creating a positive impact in the cotton industry, with a primary focus on improving the livelihoods of smallholder cotton farmers. By integrating Better Cotton’s sustainable farming practices and APROCOT-CI’s local expertise, we aim to enhance cotton yields, reduce environmental impact, and improve social and economic outcomes for farmers in the region,” commented Jean François Toure, president of APROCOT-CI.

Alan McClay, Better Cotton’s CEO, added: “Opening a new programme in Côte d’Ivoire is an exciting step as Better Cotton bolsters its presence across the continent. Our partnership with APROCOT-CI will be fundamental to the delivery of our work in the country, helping domestic cotton farmers to reap the environmental and economic rewards of more sustainable cotton production. We are grateful for APROCOT-CI’s support and the commitment they have shown to this cause.”

