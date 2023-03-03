Better Cotton, which champions better standards in cotton farming and practices around the world, has celebrated a “significant” increase in support.

It has announced that, “despite a challenging economic environment”, it welcomed 410 new members in 2022 – a record for one year – leading to it now having more than 2,500 members.

Companies to become members last year included many who were already selling products made by Better Cotton suppliers. In the UK, they included schoolwear specialist One+All, Premier Clothing, safetywear company Arco, Russell Europe and corporate clothing group Mi Hub, which includes workwear company Alexandra.

New members from outside the UK in 2022 included US-based Fruit of the Loom, Netherlands-based PF Concept and Denmark-based Tee Jays.

Members of Better Cotton range from retailers and brands to suppliers and manufacturers. Membership demonstrates that a business or organisation is aligned to the benefits of sustainable farming and committed to the Better Cotton vision of a world where more sustainable cotton is the norm and farming communities thrive.

Paula Lum Young Bautil, director of membership and supply chain at Better Cotton, said: “We are delighted to have 410 new members joining Better Cotton during 2022, showing recognition of the importance of Better Cotton’s approach to achieving transformation in the sector. These new members demonstrate their support for our efforts and commitment to our mission.”

Other companies who have been members of Better Cotton since before 2022 include Asos, Banner, Craghoppers, Marks & Spencer, Next Retail and Tesco.

www.bettercotton.org