Better Cotton, the cotton sustainability initiative, is promoting gender equality alongside tackling climate change as part of a new project.

It has joined forces with investment firm FS Impact Finance to develop and launch a fund to help smallholder farmers in the cotton sector to invest in field-level work related to women’s empowerment.

The proposed project builds on Better Cotton’s efforts to ensure raw materials are sourced in a way that helps cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment.

Initially piloted in India, the fund will also help incentivise cotton farming communities to invest in “climate resilience” by eliminating traditional financing barriers as well as boosting women’s empowerment.

Smallholders, who make up more than 90% of the world’s cotton farmers, often struggle to access adequate financial support due to their farmer producer organisation (FPO) not having enough credit history

In India, with 16,000 FPOs representing over 5.8 million farmers, only a few large and well established FPOs have access to formal financial markets. It means the vast majority of farmers lack the turnover and credit history to qualify for finance, which is a prerequisite for growth.

Under this new fund, FPOs will be supported in implementing gender and climate resilience activities with the goal of fast-tracking field-level results and improving their bankability.

This will enable less developed FPOs to improve their credit history and benefit from services that will help them to create strategic and sustainable growth plans for the future.

Better Cotton CEO Alan McClay said: “This collaboration with FS Impact Finance has the potential to accelerate important work already underway in India, and it will do so in an inclusive way. Access to finance for smallholders is always a challenge and we are excited at the prospect of helping to change that.”

Martin Cremer, managing director of FS Impact Finance, added: “We look forward to jointly developing this innovative financing solution in the cotton sector that complements Better Cotton’s great work in this area. Our goal is to improve the situation of smallholder farmers and contribute to the development and professionalisation of players along the local value chains”.

