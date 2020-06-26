Like many other UK garment decoration businesses, Benchmark Print & Embroidery had to shut its operations in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak. But even a global pandemic was not enough to dampen the drive and ambition of the team that set up the business two years ago. “We are very positive we will come out stronger,” says co-founder and production manager Manjit Rana.

We caught up with Manjit and Heera Mattu, the company’s co-founder and MD, to talk investment, automation and how the pair plan to achieve an annual turnover of £5m within the next five years.

Read the interview here.