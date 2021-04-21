Fashion brand Bella+Canvas is to hold a one-day virtual event on Thursday 29 April.

The Bella+Canvas Digital Experience will include immersive sessions and a virtual trade show featuring the latest product trends, plus serial entrepreneur and social media mogul Gary Vaynerchuk will share his expertise and business-building insights during a Q&A session.

“We designed the Bella+Canvas Digital Experience for decorated-apparel industry pros to reinvent and reignite their business with a one-day virtual event dedicated to learning, insightful conversations, new ideas and an epic online party,” explained Chris Blakeslee, president of Bella+Canvas.

At the virtual event, industry experts will offer in-depth sessions on profitable custom decoration techniques, why you should care about the way T-shirts are made, selling strategies for premium apparel, diversity in the workplace and more.

Bella+Canvas co-founders Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge will also share their insider tips and entrepreneurial stories, discussing their vision for the future and how to grow your business in challenging times.

In the event’s virtual showroom, the Bella+Canvas team will share the most current silhouettes and colours in streetwear, womenswear and kidswear. Through immersive videos and downloadable selling tools, attendees will also be able to learn how to pitch, position and sell Bella+Canvas retail-quality collections.

“Today, buyers are savvier than ever before and want to work with companies that care about the environment, diversity and social initiatives,” added Chris.

“Decorators have a great opportunity to sell premium apparel and custom decoration techniques at a higher margin, and take their businesses to a new level.

“We hope that our Digital Experience will help industry pros take advantage of the new marketplace and position themselves as leaders in this space.”

