A Bella+Canvas T-shirt featuring abstract artwork from British artist Damien Hurst is up for auction on eBay from £250,000.

In early 2020, Damien launched an Instagram contest to give away T-shirts he personally owned and painted in, and the signed tee is now being auctioned on eBay, with bidding set to begin at £250,000.

Also featuring an eBay logo across the chest, the T-shirt up for auction is the Unisex Triblend S/S Tee (3413), which is available in the UK from Bella + Canvas.

www.bellacanvas.com