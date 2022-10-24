Bella+Canvas gave a select group of garment decorators a preview of the brand’s 2023 collection at the Target Transfers headquarters last Wednesday (19 October).

New Bella+Canvas colours for the UK market shown at the Colour Launch event included heather blue lagoon and lavender blue for spring/summer, along with earthy tones for autumn/winter. Strobe, a new super-bright yellow, is also predicted to be a winner in 2023.

Oversized fits continue to be popular, reported San Ferdinand, Bella+Canvas’s UK and European sales and marketing director, as do matching sets of garments, such as new shorts that can be teamed up with the brand’s hoodies, sweatshirts and joggers.

Reps from distributor Ralawise and headwear and accessories manufacturer Beechfield Brands were on hand to offer advice to the visiting garment decorators, who ranged from start-ups such as Galaxy Surfer and Sassy Prints to the more established Red Oak Roller and Twiggle Stitch.

Staff from Target Transfers, including MD Martin Borley and marketing manager Andy Rogers, were kept busy throughout the event answering visitors’ questions, as well as demonstrating the company’s range of HTV and Stahls’ heat presses.

