Growing demand has led garment supplier Bella + Canvas to open two new larger distribution facilities in the US.

After operating from a single distribution base in California since its formation in 1992, it relocated operations to a bigger distribution centre in Las Vegas in March. This followed the opening of a new distribution centre in Maryland on the east coast.

The two new facilities, covering 1,436,000 square feet in all, will be supported by 720 employees in total, plus 300 “bots” to assist in the rapid, safe and accurate fulfilment of orders.

It means that, on average, orders will be shipped to their final destination throughout the US in around one to three days via UPS Ground.

In the UK, Bella + Canvas is distributed by BTC Activewear, Allen’s Yard, PenCarrie, Ralawise and T Shirt & Sons.

www.bellacanvas.com