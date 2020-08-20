Behrens Group has announced the launch of Simki, a new scrubs collection for the healthcare and wellness industry.

Simki scrubs are designed to balance ultimate comfort with purposeful functionality, explains Behrens.

“Innovative fabrics and modern designs have resulted in unique uniforms that transcend sectors, whilst offering the performance, style and comfort traditionally associated with athletic garments.”

The easy-care scrubs are made from a durable, four-way stretch fabric for ease of movement, and are also moisture-wicking, liquid-repellent and anti-wrinkle.

Henry Hughes, business development manager at Behrens Group, commented: “As other sectors have developed better uniforms, the health sector has stood still. It’s an incredibly emotive subject with health professionals, and quite rightly so.

“I do see the tide turning — key decision makers are coming onboard, and by working together we can do everything we can to deliver better uniforms to health professionals across the country.”

The Simki collection is available through UK distributor La Beeby.

www.labeeby.co.uk

www.behrens.co.uk