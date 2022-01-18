Organic Cotton 5 Panel Cap

Made with 100% OCS-certified organic cotton twill, the Organic Cotton 5 Panel Cap (B62N) provides “the perfect eco-conscious alternative” to a timeless design. With its five-panel construction, mid-profile silhouette and pre-curved peak, this organic staple is designed for comfort. The B62N is perfect for multiple applications and can be easily rebranded with its TearAway label.

The Junior Organic Cotton 5 Panel Cap (B63NB) is the latest addition to the growing family of junior caps from Beechfield. This five-panel design has a snapback size-adjuster, a child-safe and secure top button, structured front panels, and pre-curved peak. It is complemented by a palette of six family-friendly colourways, from powder pink to pistachio.