SUPPLIER FOCUS 2022
Ten new pieces, created with style and sustainability in mind
“Beechfield is always one step ahead of the game when it comes to exceptional rebrandable headwear and spring/summer 2022 is no exception,” declares the brand. “Uncover ten new styles inspired by our most popular designs with a focus on style and sustainability.”
Organic Cotton 5 Panel Cap
Made with 100% OCS-certified organic cotton twill, the Organic Cotton 5 Panel Cap (B62N) provides “the perfect eco-conscious alternative” to a timeless design. With its five-panel construction, mid-profile silhouette and pre-curved peak, this organic staple is designed for comfort. The B62N is perfect for multiple applications and can be easily rebranded with its TearAway label.
The Junior Organic Cotton 5 Panel Cap (B63NB) is the latest addition to the growing family of junior caps from Beechfield. This five-panel design has a snapback size-adjuster, a child-safe and secure top button, structured front panels, and pre-curved peak. It is complemented by a palette of six family-friendly colourways, from powder pink to pistachio.
Recycled polyester
Expanding the ever-growing recycled collection from Beechfield is the Recycled Urbanwear 6 Panel Snapback Trucker (B75R), which combines the best of two popular designs, the Organic Trucker (B60) and the Recycled Pro-Style Cap (B70), to give a style with a structured front and mesh rear panels. Made from 100% GRS-certified recycled polyester, the rPET fabric used in this design equates to roughly 1.5 recycled post-consumer plastic bottles.
Also made from 100% GRS-certified recycled polyester, and again to the equivalent of approximately 1.5 post-consumer plastic bottles, is the Recycled Polyester Bucket Hat (B84R), which is both a stylish and sustainable addition to any headwear collection. The lightweight fabric makes this unisex style suitable to wear all year-round; it’s available in both S/M and M/L. “An elasticated, toggled cord size-adjuster makes for a secure, comfortable fit and adds a utilitarian feel,” notes Beechfield.
The Recycled Urbanwear 6 Panel Snapback Trucker combines the best of two popular designs – the Organic Trucker and the Recycled Pro-Style Cap
Organic Cotton Bucket Hat
A classic organic streetwear staple, the Organic Cotton Bucket Hat (B90N) is made from 100% OCS-certified organic cotton twill and offers not only sustainable credentials, but also UPF50+, the highest in sun protection. This unisex design is available in four colours. Kids don’t need to miss out either with the Junior Organic Cotton Bucket Hat (B90NB) offering the same specification. Beechfield adds: “In navy and three pastel colours, it’s stylish, practical and fun.”
Technical Running Cap
“Made with a lightweight, quick-drying performance fabric, the Technical Running Cap (B188) is the perfect unisex running cap,” reports Beechfield. “With a moisture-wicking and ultra-soft internal sweatband, this technical design shields eyes and keeps the wearer dry during exercise.” Lightweight 75D polyester is combined with laser-cut ventilation for enhanced breathability and comfort, while a stretch-webbing adjuster with a low-profile clip closure ensures maximum comfort. It is available in a selection of vibrant, contemporary colourways to complement any activewear range.
Merino wool
“Merino wool is a breathable and moisture-wicking fabric which helps to regulate body temperature, providing optimum comfort in all conditions.” This season, Beechfield has introduced two new styles made from this naturally antibacterial and odour-resistant material.
The Merino Beanie (B370) features flat seams for “ultimate comfort”, while a double-layered cuff creates added warmth for lightweight layering during the cooler seasons. The latest addition to the Morf collection is the Morf Merino (B916), which features flat seams that sit flush against the skin for a soft and comfortable fit. Both styles are available in a palette of black, military green and steel blue.
Removable Patch 5 Panel Cap
Inspired by the American trucker, the Removable Patch 5 Panel Cap (B638) is made from 100% cotton twill. This five-panel cap has a pre-curved peak and includes stitched ventilation eyelets for maximum breathability and a snapback size-adjuster. Complete with the collection’s signature interchangeable Rip-Strip patch, which is easily removed, decorated and reapplied, the B638 is also compatible with other removable patches across the Beechfield and BagBase collections.