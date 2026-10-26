Beechfield Brands returned as a sponsor of Blue Earth Summit 2026 in October, joining industry leaders in London to discuss environmental responsibility, supply chain transparency and collaboration with the aim of building a better future.

Daniel Bedwell, business sustainability lead at Beechfield Brands, spoke on the Courtyard Stage about the company’s work to better understand supply chain emissions and use this data to identify opportunities for improvement with manufacturing partners.

Bedwell highlighted the challenges of collecting accurate emissions data across multiple suppliers and processes, alongside the importance of progressing initiatives such as Digital Product Passports (DPPs) to improve product transparency and traceability.

“It was encouraging to hear brands openly discussing their challenges and progress,” commented Daniel. “It reinforced the importance of building closer relationships with manufacturing partners and collaborating with competitors to tackle challenges that affect the wider industry.”

The summit also welcomed back 1% for the Planet as a presenting partner. Beechfield Brands, which includes the Beechfield, BagBase, Westford Mill and Quadra brands, is a key member of the organisation, contributing 1% of its annual sales to environmental causes.

Alongside its sponsorship, Beechfield Brands supplied Blue Earth-branded Westford Mill bags and Beechfield caps for the event.

To find out more about Beechfield Brands’ ongoing sustainability initiatives and commitment to greater supply chain transparency, visit here.