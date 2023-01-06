Beechfield Original Headwear has welcomed in the new year with the launch of eight brand-new styles and an array of fresh new colourways. “As you will see from the expanded collection, our focus still remains on classic silhouettes and fashion-forward styles with an increasing emphasis on sustainability,” states the brand.

Beechfield has continued to extend its expansive colour palettes, covering both trend-led and timeless shades for every season. 2023 sees the introduction of more tonal colours, from the rich, earthy hues of walnut and olive green to soft neutrals like almond and oatmeal across new and existing styles.