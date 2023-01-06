Caps, beanies and gloves join the 2023 collection along with an expanded range of timeless and fashion-forward colours
Beechfield Original Headwear has welcomed in the new year with the launch of eight brand-new styles and an array of fresh new colourways. “As you will see from the expanded collection, our focus still remains on classic silhouettes and fashion-forward styles with an increasing emphasis on sustainability,” states the brand.
Beechfield has continued to extend its expansive colour palettes, covering both trend-led and timeless shades for every season. 2023 sees the introduction of more tonal colours, from the rich, earthy hues of walnut and olive green to soft neutrals like almond and oatmeal across new and existing styles.
Original Deep Cuffed Beanie This year, Beechfield has introduced the Original Deep Cuffed Beanie (B40R), taking a classic style and giving it a contemporary spin, made for modern styling. “This style evolves the cuffed beanie as we know it with an extra-wide cuff and high silhouette that provides optimal space for decoration while making a statement. This is a staple piece with universal appeal that we expect to become extremely popular through 2023 and beyond.” Made from 100% recycled polyester, the Original Deep Cuffed Beanie also supports Beechfield on its journey towards a more sustainable future.
Cosy Ribbed Beanie and Cuff Gloves Also new this year are two coordinating styles that can be worn together or alone for an effortlessly put-together ensemble. “Our B386 Cosy Ribbed Beanie and B387 Cosy Ribbed Cuff Gloves are both made from luxury soft-touch yarn that stays soft and cosy against the skin. A muted, marled colour palette is modern, elegant and super-easy to style. B387’s luxurious lining provides a premium feel, while B386’s classic cuff is the perfect space for decoration.”
Fashion Patch Beanie Another new style from Beechfield for 2023 is the Fashion Patch Beanie (B442R). This classic cuffed beanie hat design features a cotton twill patch, blending modern street style with a utility aesthetic. Its engineered crown has been designed with maximum comfort in mind, while the feature patch provides the perfect canvas for decoration. “Joining B40R in growing our Recycled collection, B442R also helps you and your customers make more conscious choices,” adds the brand.
Four new caps This year also sees the introduction of four new caps to Beechfield’s ever-expanding collection.
The Organic Cotton Unstructured 5 Panel Cap (B64N) is a high-profile design with a soft, unstructured crown. It delivers casual, retro vibes that can be styled for anything from commuting around the city to camping in the wilderness. A natural, earthy colour palette in organic cotton leans into B64N’s laidback, conscious finish.
The Organic Cotton 6 Panel Dad Cap (B652N) is also made from 100% organic cotton for a mindful, sustainable construction. Its slouchy silhouette is easy to wear and effortless to style, paying homage to ‘90s nostalgia and the iconic ‘dad cap’ – a universal trend that returns time and time again.
“On the topic of trends, we’re also introducing the B659 Outdoor 5 Panel Camper Cap, which is made with an outdoorsy aesthetic in mind, whether you’re in the mountains or at the skate park. Reflective accents, waterproof fabric and a Coolmax sweatband have got peak performance covered,” reports Beechfield.
“For the little ones in your life, we’ve also introduced the B640B Junior Snapback Trucker,” the brand continues. As the junior version of the bestselling B640 cap, this design means families can now head out in matching headwear when they’re off to the game or kicking back together. “Sporty, retro vibes are cool and casual, while a spacious front panel makes for optimal decoration – a priority for all Beechfield Original Headwear styles.”