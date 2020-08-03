Beechfield

Beechfield’s comprehensive headwear collection is ahead of the game, here, with two cap styles that perfectly mirror customers’ current requirements.

The B60 Organic Cotton Trucker and B70 Recycled Pro-Style Cap are six-panel designs with structured front panels and pre-curved peak, featuring TearAway labelling for easy rebranding.

The B60 features is finished with rear mesh panels and a snapback size adjuster, however its key selling point is its 100% organic cotton front panel and peak. A five-strong colour palette of natural hues reinforces the product’s environmentally-sensitive credentials.

Beechfield describes the B70 as having been designed “for those who want to enjoy the outdoors without harming it”. The cap is made from 100% recycled polyester making it the ideal choice for the environmentally-conscious outdoor sports and activities enthusiast, as well as for everyday wear. It comes in four core colours and is finished with stitched ventilation holes for greater comfort during exertion and a classy self-fabric strap with tri-glide buckle.