Work from anywhere with the help of classy, contemporary carrying solutions from BagBase and Quadra
Working from home? Returning to the office? Splitting your time between the two? Whatever your current circumstances, the ‘workplace’ has changed dramatically for many people over recent months. And many of these changes are likely to endure with more flexible working patterns becoming the norm.
Brandable carrying solutions specialists BagBase and Quadra have a line-up of products that can help remote workers to operate from anywhere. All combine quality materials, expert design, practical features and are made for easy customisation and personalisation to create high perceived value accessories.
Quadra
The new Pitch Black backpacks are effectively ‘an office in a bag’. There are three models to choose from, beginning with the QD565 Pitch Black 24 Hour backpack. Like the rest of the range, it boasts a “modern, minimalist design with adaptable functionality” and is made from super-durable 1000D twist weave polyester fabric. This is both water-repellent and abrasion-resistant to provide reliable protection and long lasting smart looks.
The QD565 can safely carry laptops with screen sizes up to 15.6″ in an externally accessible padded laptop compartment, while its zippered front pockets provide compartmentalised storage and organisation of your other work essentials. The fully high-density polyester-lined bag also features an elastic bottle holder so you can remain hydrated while on the move, (an extra welcome touch when wearing a mask in hot weather). High-density seatbelt webbing is used throughout to keep contents secure, and twin carry straps plus a breathable padded mesh back panel ensure ultimate comfort.
The backpack’s 20-litre capacity is easily expandable to 25-litres – ample for most mobile workers’ day-to-day requirements.
For those that require additional space, the QD568 Pitch Black 72 Hour Weekender offers 28-litres of space plus a number of additional functional features. The zippered side pocket is large enough to accommodate an umbrella or a water bottle, with an alternative elastic bottle holder inside the bag; quick access end pockets maximise the bag’s organisational possibilities. The QD568’s standout feature, though, is its innovative strap system, which quickly converts from backpack to shoulder bag.
For customers who prefer to travel light, the QD560Pitch Black 12 Hour Daypack is a scaled down alternative to the QD565, offering a handy 14-litres capacity (expandable to 18-litres) and externally accessible padded compartment for tablets and laptops up to 13”.
The entire Pitch Black range features TearAway labelling for ease of rebranding.
BagBase
For the ultimate in grab-and-go convenience, the BagBase BG65 Essential Tech Organiser is the must-have carrying solution. Made in 600D polyester fabric, this modern folio case has an internal padded compartment that’s tablet compatible (up to 11”), padded zippered main compartment, and front side slip pocket, which is specially designed for customisation and personalisation (the organiser can be decorated on both the front and the rear). A zippered internal mesh pocket and multiple additional internal pockets make it easy to keep work materials organised and instantly accessible, while the elasticated cable organiser is an especially neat touch that effectively does away with annoying cable clutter and tangles.
The BG65 is available in a choice of black and grey marl colourways and has TearAway labelling for easy rebranding.
As anybody who is experienced at working remotely will know, it’s the small things that inevitably become misplaced or that you spend most time searching for. BagBase has addressed this challenge with two further Essential styles – the BG59 Essential Card Slip, which holds up to three credit cards and offers front and rear decoration potential, and the BG69 Essential Pencil/Accessory Case, with zippered main compartment, wipe clean interior and grab handle. The BG69 also can be decorated on the front and the rear and, like the BG59, features TearAway labelling for easy rebranding. Both items make ideal business and consumer gifts and perfectly complement the Quadra Pitch Black carrying solutions.