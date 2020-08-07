Quadra

The new Pitch Black backpacks are effectively ‘an office in a bag’. There are three models to choose from, beginning with the QD565 Pitch Black 24 Hour backpack. Like the rest of the range, it boasts a “modern, minimalist design with adaptable functionality” and is made from super-durable 1000D twist weave polyester fabric. This is both water-repellent and abrasion-resistant to provide reliable protection and long lasting smart looks.

The QD565 can safely carry laptops with screen sizes up to 15.6″ in an externally accessible padded laptop compartment, while its zippered front pockets provide compartmentalised storage and organisation of your other work essentials. The fully high-density polyester-lined bag also features an elastic bottle holder so you can remain hydrated while on the move, (an extra welcome touch when wearing a mask in hot weather). High-density seatbelt webbing is used throughout to keep contents secure, and twin carry straps plus a breathable padded mesh back panel ensure ultimate comfort.

The backpack’s 20-litre capacity is easily expandable to 25-litres – ample for most mobile workers’ day-to-day requirements.

For those that require additional space, the QD568 Pitch Black 72 Hour Weekender offers 28-litres of space plus a number of additional functional features. The zippered side pocket is large enough to accommodate an umbrella or a water bottle, with an alternative elastic bottle holder inside the bag; quick access end pockets maximise the bag’s organisational possibilities. The QD568’s standout feature, though, is its innovative strap system, which quickly converts from backpack to shoulder bag.

For customers who prefer to travel light, the QD560Pitch Black 12 Hour Daypack is a scaled down alternative to the QD565, offering a handy 14-litres capacity (expandable to 18-litres) and externally accessible padded compartment for tablets and laptops up to 13”.

The entire Pitch Black range features TearAway labelling for ease of rebranding.