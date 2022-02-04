Beautifully Boutique
Effortlessly stylish, this sophisticated new collection from BagBase introduces seven new styles for 2022 along with a range of vibrant new colourways
BG765 Boutique Adjustable Bag Strap
From fine-grain Saffiano fabric, through plush soft-touch linings to high-shine accents, the versatile BagBase Boutique collection makes the perfect blank canvas for personalisation and monogramming.
The new BG758 Boutique Cross Body Bag is a boxy, structured bag – a perfect design for casual and evening styling and a truly versatile wardrobe staple. Designed in conjunction with the interchangeable BG765 Boutique Adjustable Bag Strap, this makes for a perfect pairing for any outfit of choice.
BG745 Boutique Circular Key Clip
Not only is the design premium in quality, the new BG760 Boutique Weekender is also practical and multi-purpose with an extra-long main zippered compartment for easy access. Inside is a soft-touch lining, zippered valuables pocket and internal baseboard to maintain structure. A detachable and adjustable webbing shoulder strap is compatible with the BG765 Boutique Adjustable Bag Strap, for interchangeable styling. Protective base feet, high-shine, gold metal zip and self-fabric carry handles provide additional finishing features.
Personalise your Boutique collection with the brand’s new interchangeable and customisable key clips including the BG744 Boutique Key Clip, BG745 Boutique Circular Key Clip and BG746 Boutique Heart Key Clip.
The BG768 Boutique Backpack is a stylish design with a signature premium finish, accentuated by its contemporary silhouette. Inside the spacious main compartment is a multi-purpose organiser, secure valuables pocket and luxurious, soft-touch lining.
The multi-purpose design also features a padded laptop sleeve, secure zippered back panel pocket, wheeled luggage handle strap and self-fabric adjustable shoulder straps.
The stylish and sophisticated BG750 Boutique Accessory Pouch is ideal for gifting or carrying daily accessories and essentials. Featuring subtle gold accents and an elegant wristlet strap, this multi-purpose and compact pouch is the perfect blank canvas for rebranding and personalisation. Now available in an array of striking new colourways.