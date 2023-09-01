The new BG761 Boutique Open Flat Mini Accessory Case from BagBase

Beautifully Boutique – new for AW23

The coveted BagBase® Boutique collection is designed with the trend-conscious city-goer and jet-set traveller in mind. This season presents five new luxury styles defined by timeless elegance and effortless durability. Style is all about the finer details: each piece is crafted from durable, luxurious safiano fine grain leather look PU, whilst statement metal hardware elevates the collection. Premium personalisation and luxury finishes reign supreme in this new collection, perfect for both styling and gifting. 

The new BagBase BG757 Boutique Travel Jewellery Case

BG757

BOUTIQUE TRAVEL JEWELLERY CASE

The jewellery case for organising accessories at home or on the go  This slimline case contains two zippered pockets and designated organisers for necklaces, earrings, and rings. The soft-touch velvet lining protects whilst the compact design means you can place it in your suitcase to keep valuables safe in transit.

BG761

BOUTIQUE OPEN FLAT MINI ACCESSORY CASE

The mini case for carrying everyday essentials
Open the zippered compartment to reveal a flat-opening space for storing makeup, jewellery, and other small items. Take it with you in your handbag or carry-on case.

BG761 Boutique Open Flat Mini Accessory Case - new for AW23
The BagBase BG762 Boutique Open Flat Accessory Case - new for AW23

BG762

BOUTIQUE OPEN FLAT ACCESSORY CASE 

The case with space for cosmetics and more 
Add an all-important touch of elegance to every step of your trip. The zippered compartment opens flat to reveal two spacious compartments and a zippered slip pocket to perfectly house cosmetics, hair accessories and more.

BG766

BOUTIQUE WAIST BAG

The waist bag with three ways to style  Designed for day-to-night styling, this versatile 3-in-1 design can be worn as a waist, crossbody or shoulder bag using the interchangeable strap. Keep those small valuables safe in the internal slip pocket.

BG767

BOUTIQUE PHONE CARRY CASE 

The phone case for protecting your tech on the go  Keep your phone safe in the button-fastening compartment with a soft protective lining. A zippered back pocket leaves space for keys, cards and other small essentials. Carry as a crossbody or shoulder bag using the versatile interchangeable strap.

