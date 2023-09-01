Beautifully Boutique – new for AW23
The coveted BagBase® Boutique collection is designed with the trend-conscious city-goer and jet-set traveller in mind. This season presents five new luxury styles defined by timeless elegance and effortless durability. Style is all about the finer details: each piece is crafted from durable, luxurious safiano fine grain leather look PU, whilst statement metal hardware elevates the collection. Premium personalisation and luxury finishes reign supreme in this new collection, perfect for both styling and gifting.
SPONSORED CONTENT
BG757
BOUTIQUE TRAVEL JEWELLERY CASE
The jewellery case for organising accessories at home or on the go This slimline case contains two zippered pockets and designated organisers for necklaces, earrings, and rings. The soft-touch velvet lining protects whilst the compact design means you can place it in your suitcase to keep valuables safe in transit.
BG762
BOUTIQUE OPEN FLAT ACCESSORY CASE
The case with space for cosmetics and more
Add an all-important touch of elegance to every step of your trip. The zippered compartment opens flat to reveal two spacious compartments and a zippered slip pocket to perfectly house cosmetics, hair accessories and more.
BG766
BOUTIQUE WAIST BAG
The waist bag with three ways to style Designed for day-to-night styling, this versatile 3-in-1 design can be worn as a waist, crossbody or shoulder bag using the interchangeable strap. Keep those small valuables safe in the internal slip pocket.
BG767
BOUTIQUE PHONE CARRY CASE
The phone case for protecting your tech on the go Keep your phone safe in the button-fastening compartment with a soft protective lining. A zippered back pocket leaves space for keys, cards and other small essentials. Carry as a crossbody or shoulder bag using the versatile interchangeable strap.