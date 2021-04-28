“We’re really excited about opening these stores and adding then to our portfolio — all three locations have been on our radar for a long time,” explained Ross Smillie, commercial managing director at BE Uniforms.

“In this past year, we have been extremely fortunate in that we have had huge growth as shoppers move online.

“Our website was able to cope with demand and now, as businesses open up again, we are delighted to launch these new stores in Edinburgh, Carlisle and Newcastle.”

Recently rebranded from Border Embroideries, BE Uniforms said this growth in demand over the last year has seen the company more than double its employment figures during its busiest months, alongside a recent investment in new systems and new Barudan embroidery machines.

“We’re really looking forward to providing a service to parents in the area, as well as local businesses,” added operations managing director William Smillie.

“We love the fact we can provide a service, whether it’s for one man band or a company that has 1,000 plus employees.

“We are extremely nimble and flexible, and we are excited about what the future holds.”

