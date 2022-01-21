Border Embroideries has launched a new website under its trading name of BE Uniforms to reflect its expansion beyond its traditional market of schoolwear.

The new site, at workwear.border-embroideries.co.uk and beuniforms.co.uk, is badged BE Uniforms and now gives customers the ability to add logos and build a basket including embroidery and print and pay online in contrast to the traditional method of an email and then a quote.

Another big feature of the new site is to allow customers to log into the trade portal and place orders for their specific items and their own price.

Customers can shop by product, brand or industry and get click and collect at Border Embroideries’ 10 stores across Scotland and the north of England.

The company has also partnered with a number of new brands which greatly increases its offering and presence in the workwear sector including Portwest, Helly Hansen, DeWalt, U-Power, Mascot and Snickers.

Operations manager William Smillie said: “Traditionally we have predominantly sold school uniform and now we are pushing more into the workwear market.”

To mark the launch of the new site, the company has teamed up with Russell Europe on a prize draw giving away £1,000 worth of workwear. Entry is by signing up to its mailing list, as well as by following and retweeting on social media, with a deadline of 31 January 2022.

Border Embroideries, based in Greenlaw in the Borders, was founded in 1989 by William’s parents, Billy and Shirley Anne Smillie. It continues to specialise in schoolwear as well as sportswear.

www.border-embroideries.co.uk