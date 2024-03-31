Be ready for the Summer of Sport
Get set … go! Europe’s going full-on for sport this summer and Fruit of the Loom offers decorators and imprint businesses all they need. No matter if it’s football or athletics, this summer is going to be a huge opportunity for decorators with massive demand for printed sports team, tourism, and souvenir garments.
Ready, Set, Decorate!
Now’s the time to think about carrying the right stock to meet demand fast. The good news: Fruit of the Loom is there to help with all the styles and colours decorators need for a successful Summer of Sport.
Perfect for a Summer of Sport: Fruit of the Loom’s Iconic Collection
With the popular Iconic Collection, Fruit of the Loom offers the right T-shirt for every sporting event with a large selection of fabric weights, colours and sizes as the perfect basis for individual textile refinements.
Key to the collection`s appeal is its use of 100% ringspun cotton, known for its softness comfort, and durability. Whether it`s the Iconic 150 or the heavier-weight version of the T, the Iconic 195, each T-Shirt promises a luxurious feel combined with robustness suitable for a variety of occasions.
In addition to comfort and durability, the Iconic collection stands out for its superb decoration capabilities. Whether for screen printing, DTG, or heat transfer, these T-shirts guarantee consistently outstanding results, making them the ideal canvas for a wide array of designs – perfect for Europe’s summer of sport!
An iconic T made for iconic moments
The popular Iconic 150 T is an absolute classic in the Fruit of the Loom range. With a fabric weight of 150 gsm, it is the perfect choice for every occasion. The short-sleeve T-shirt is available in a slim fashion fit in sizes S to 5XL. The Iconic 150 T is available in more than 30 fruitful colours including the trendy pastel colours Powder Rose and Soft Lavender.
An iconic heavyweight
With 195 gsm of combed, ring-spun cotton, the Iconic 195 T is perfect for everyone who likes their ring-spun T-shirts to have a little more fabric weight while retaining a lovely soft feel. It is available in sizes S to 5XL. New in 2024: The unisex Iconic 195 T is offered in the four brand-new colours Cranberry, Desert Sand, College Green and Mountain Blue. The ladies’ style is available in the new colours Cranberry and Desert Sand.
Ethical and Sustainable: More Than Just Apparel
Fruit of the Loom makes millions of garments every week at their ethically-operated sustainable production facility in Morocco. Being close to the European market means great product availability for even the biggest orders – as well as the environmental benefits of greatly reduced transport miles.