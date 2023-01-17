The artistry of digital embroidery has been championed on BBC One’s TV series, Make It at Market, thanks to award-winning embroiderer David Morrish.

David, who has been producing bespoke embroidered garments and artwork for some years through his Kingfly brand, appeared on the show which helps craftspeople to turn their passions into a profitable business.

Presented by The Repair Shop’s Dom Chinea, it featured David in one episode where he was set three challenges: to make a volume piece, a high-end garment and his “favourite” piece.

He was given a mentor, textile designer Piyush Suri, the creative director and founder of Handmade in Britain, who helped David explore ideas for making money out of his labour-intensive work.

Since filming at the National Trust’s Arts & Craft property Stoneywell in Leicestershire last summer, David has received more commissions, including one from musician Sophie Ellis Bextor, and has been focusing on bespoke upcycling of worn garments such as jackets.

David said: “This opportunity’s helped me get over an obstacle which was really my self-doubt. Now I’m at a point where I know where I’m going to go business-wise. I know what I want to achieve. I can see a pathway forward and I’ve got that confidence to take those next steps.”

David appeared in episode 11 of Make It at Market which is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

For more on David, click here to read our feature from August 2022.

www.kingfly.co.uk