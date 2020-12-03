The Barlow Park group has announced the launch of its new website.

The new website showcases the company’s new Barlow Park White Label brand of sustainable garments. The eco-friendly collection includes a hoodie, T-shirt and sweatshirt made from 100% organic cotton, which are suitable for decoration with embroidery, as well as screen and direct-to-garment printing.

“Barlow Park’s White Label range was designed so that any brand regardless of size was able to offer their products on eco-friendly garments, whilst keeping competitive on price,” explained the company.

“These small changes will help lead the way in replacing fast fashion with responsible clothing.”

The new website also links to websites for Barlow Park’s five other brands: Have It All Fashion, School Trends, PrintedHoodies.co.uk, SIQS Workwear and Goldthorpe Embroidery.

The company’s sustainable eco fashion brand Have It All Fashion is an online retailer providing T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts made from 100% organic cotton, while School Trends offers embroidered school uniform and PrintedHoodies.co.uk supplies custom printed clothing.

SIQS Workwear supplies a range of standard and customised garments, offering decoration services such as logo embroidery, and Goldthorpe Embroidery offers a variety of garment decoration services including embroidery, labelling, tagging and DTG printing.

www.barlowpark.co.uk