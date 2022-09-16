This intricate logo was embroidered onto workwear by B-Stitch Embroidery & Printing in Redditch for local dog grooming company Barkin in the Bath Dog Grooming
We embroidered a selection of hoodies, T-shirts and salon tunics in all different types of fabrics, approx. 30 in total, with front chest and back embroidery, explained Ruby Edwards, owner of B-Stitch Embroidery & Printing.
“My colleague Becky colour-matched the threads to keep colour changes to a minimum.
“She reduced the original number of colours in the design from 11 to 8, and each stitch out contained 33,000 stitches for the back of the garment and 25,000 for the front left chest embroidery.”
Using a converted embroidery file supplied by David Sharp, B-Stitch embroidered the design with its Barudan BEKT-S1501CBIII 15-needle, single-head embroidery machine.
The company also used Mighty Hoop frames, plus Viscose Rayon embroidery threads from Marathon Threads.
We had a great response to the detailed design, adds Ruby.
“People seem fascinated to watch the videos of the machine stitching out, including a time-lapse video of the whole stitch-out!”