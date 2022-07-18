This stylish logo was printed onto workwear by Toodlepip Designs in Suffolk for local business Bar Rumba Events
Bar Rumba approached me to create their branded workwear based on one of my own lines of clothing, explains Lucy Underwood, owner of Toodlepip Designs.
“It was a jade T-shirt that I’d acid-dyed to give it a 90s distressed feel, then I’d heat pressed a quote onto it, which I had created in my own calligraphy style.”
“They also asked me to do a twist on their logo — I painted the words ‘Bar Rumba’ in my signature style calligraphy, which I then turned into a PNG in order to press it onto the clothing.”
Lucy decorated an initial run of four acid dye-styled T-shirts for Bar Rumba, followed by four plain versions (without the acid dye effect) for more formal catering jobs, she adds.
“I also created two jumpers for the colder weather, and also worked on Bar Rumba’s business cards, a leaflet and its menus.”
Toodlepip Designs decorated Gildan’s Softstyle T-Shirts, using a CriCut Maker and a Vevor heat press.
“The response has been great, and Bar Rumba fell in love with the acid dye effect,” adds Lucy.
“I was so happy to be able to make them for such a brilliant small business — their branded workwear suits this amazing brand so much!”