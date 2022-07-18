Bar Rumba approached me to create their branded workwear based on one of my own lines of clothing, explains Lucy Underwood, owner of Toodlepip Designs.

“It was a jade T-shirt that I’d acid-dyed to give it a 90s distressed feel, then I’d heat pressed a quote onto it, which I had created in my own calligraphy style.”

“They also asked me to do a twist on their logo — I painted the words ‘Bar Rumba’ in my signature style calligraphy, which I then turned into a PNG in order to press it onto the clothing.”