Schoolwear supplier Banner is carrying out a revamp of its digital activities, bringing together all its individual websites into one place.

It has enlisted full-service creative agency Holdens to create the new site for its portfolio of uniform and sportswear brands including Banner Uniform, Beau Brummel, Aptus and Orion.

The agency has also been working with Banner to develop a direct mail campaign, in partnership with local retailers. that will go out to schools across the UK to advise them on the latest Department for Education (DfE) guidance on the cost of school uniform.

Dean Plant, group marketing director at Banner, said: “The new DfE guidance is hugely important and an initiative we’re fully behind, ensuring the cost of school uniforms is never a barrier to education.

“It presented the perfect opportunity to take stock of our current digital offering and identify how we could improve it for customers, creating a new group website that encapsulates everything we do and stand for across products, service and sustainability.

“We’ve been blown away by the website and direct mail campaign Holdens has delivered, driven by the team’s out-of-the-box thinking and creativity. We’re looking forward to seeing the results they generate over the coming weeks and months.”

Banner is part of Banner Group which acquired schoolwear manufacturer William Turner in July, which continues as a separate business and brand.

www.banner.co.uk