Miles Thorp, digital director at Banana Moon, commented: “People may think that it’s difficult to come-up with fun and eye-catching designs for such a serious topic, but we truly believe that some of these ideas are good enough to make even the most rebellious of non-social distancers think twice about their space invader moves.”

Scott added: “My idea was to get the message of social distancing across using simple instructions, which brought IKEA to mind. I am a fan of the brand, mainly due to affordability and meatballs, and its global popularity means it can effectively spread a message.

“The simplicity of the image is intended to instruct people of all countries and languages, in the way that IKEA is so successful.

“With so many companies having to respond to the Covid-19 situation, and get a message across that doesn’t get lost in generic hygiene signage, I think it is important to be creative to both stand out and make people take notice.”

