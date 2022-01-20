The Recycled Collection

The Recycled Collection gains four new products this year, all made with 100% GRS-certified recycled polyester.

“Originating from the bestselling BG118, there’s no hotter laptop bag on the market than the new Recycled Twin Handle Roll-Top Laptop Backpack (BG118L),” says BagBase. “This effortless, relaxed style is packed with features such as rear padded laptop pocket, webbing carry handles and front pocket designed for decoration. Available in four colours – black, grey marl, mustard and navy dusk – it’s a must-have for 2022.”

There’s also the Recycled Mini Twin Handles Roll-Top Backpack (BG118S), a more compact version of the popular BG118 with adjustable straps that fit both adults and children. It is available in six colours: black, blush, light grey, mustard, navy dusk and sage green.

“Give your everyday accessories a sustainable update with the Recycled Essentials collection,” recommends the brand. “The Recycled Essentials Holdall (BG278) and Recycled Essentials Wash Bag (BG277) absolutely fulfil that need. Made from 100% GRS-certified recycled polyester, these everyday bags are timeless, unisex options.” Both designs come in four colours: black, new blush pink, navy and pure grey.