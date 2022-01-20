SUPPLIER FOCUS 2022
New additions range from recycled polyester wash bags to military-inspired backpacks and heart-shaped key clips
BagBase says it has every angle covered in 2022 with the introduction of 14 new products, including eco-friendly versions of its bestselling styles. “Whether it’s for the gym, a weekend away, the office or back to school, BagBase bags and accessories are ready to take you anywhere,” says the brand.
The Recycled Collection
The Recycled Collection gains four new products this year, all made with 100% GRS-certified recycled polyester.
“Originating from the bestselling BG118, there’s no hotter laptop bag on the market than the new Recycled Twin Handle Roll-Top Laptop Backpack (BG118L),” says BagBase. “This effortless, relaxed style is packed with features such as rear padded laptop pocket, webbing carry handles and front pocket designed for decoration. Available in four colours – black, grey marl, mustard and navy dusk – it’s a must-have for 2022.”
There’s also the Recycled Mini Twin Handles Roll-Top Backpack (BG118S), a more compact version of the popular BG118 with adjustable straps that fit both adults and children. It is available in six colours: black, blush, light grey, mustard, navy dusk and sage green.
“Give your everyday accessories a sustainable update with the Recycled Essentials collection,” recommends the brand. “The Recycled Essentials Holdall (BG278) and Recycled Essentials Wash Bag (BG277) absolutely fulfil that need. Made from 100% GRS-certified recycled polyester, these everyday bags are timeless, unisex options.” Both designs come in four colours: black, new blush pink, navy and pure grey.
BagBase’s Recycled Essentials Holdall and Recycled Essentials Wash Bag – timeless, sustainable options
Athleisure Sport Pack
Inspired by more contemporary sports daypack designs, the Athleisure Sport Pack (BG545) joins existing athleisure designs from BagBase to create the ultimate go-to sports bags.
The Molle collection
The military-inspired Molle collection introduces two new styles for 2022. The Tactical 35L Backpack (BG850) is a classic multi-compartment design for the urban commuter, available in black and combat camo.
“The full Rip-Strip front pocket works perfectly with the Utility Sublimation Patch (BG841), while the multiple compression straps, bottle pockets, padded laptop pocket and suitcase-style opening make this one tough-looking all-rounder,” says the brand. The BG841 is compatible with all Beechfield Rip-strip styles and all BagBase Molle styles, giving decorators limitless branding opportunities.
The Boutique collection
Effortlessly stylish, the sophisticated Boutique collection introduces seven new styles for 2022. With features such as fine-grain Saffiano fabric, plush soft-touch linings and high-shine accents, this versatile collection makes the perfect blank canvas for personalisation and monogramming.
“Personalise your Boutique collection with our new interchangeable and customisable key clips, including the rectangular Key Clip (BG744), the Circular Key Clip (BG745) and the Heart Key Clip (BG746) Clips.” These stylish clips, which can be decorated on both sides, are made from the same fabric – a 100% leather-look PU, Saffiano fine grain – and feature a high-shine metal key clip.
“Not only is the design premium in quality, the Boutique Weekender (BG760) is also practical and multi-purpose with an extra-long main zippered compartment for easy access,” reports the brand. Inside is a soft-touch lining, a zippered valuables pocket and an internal baseboard to maintain structure. A detachable and adjustable webbing shoulder strap is compatible with the Boutique Adjustable Bag Strap (BG765) for interchangeable styling. Protective base feet, a high-shine gold metal zip and self-fabric carry handles are additional finishing features.
“Complemented by a soft-touch lining and high-shine gold metal zip details, the Boutique Cross Body Bag (BG758) is a boxy, structured bag, a perfect design for casual and evening styling and a truly versatile wardrobe staple. Designed in conjunction with the interchangeable Boutique Adjustable Bag Strap (BG765), this makes for a perfect pairing for any outfit of choice,” concludes BagBase.