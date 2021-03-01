Wear, don’t waste!
It’s the season of style, substance and sustainability
As part of our ongoing mission to provide products which offer style, sustainability and substance in equal measure, we’ve expanded the BagBase® Recycled range with the introduction of 2 new styles for 2021. Throwaway culture is out, making way for a more considered approach to styling outfits and accessorising wardrobes. All of the styles in our BagBase® Recycled range are designed to be sustainable and built to last.
New for 2021 is our Recycled Twin Handle Cooler Backpack (BG287) which is inspired by Scandinavian design for a fashionable revamp of the classic cooler lunch bag. Strongly influenced by the popularity of our Twin Handle Roll-Top Backpack (BG118), the BPA-free design is the perfect way to keep drinks and snacks cool in conscious, practical style.
Featuring an insulated main compartment and a handy PEVA wipe-clean interior, this 100% recycled polyester bag provides the perfect laidback look for outdoor adventures, trips to the park or even the daily commute.
Made using 100% recycled polyester to the equivalent of approximately 10 single-use plastic bottles, the BG287 is low impact but high on longevity and will keep on delivering for many years to come.
Also new for 2021 is our Recycled Cross Body Pouch (BG283) featuring a sleek silhouette and slimline design which lays close to the body for subtle security, making it the ideal practical travel wallet.
The BG283 is as eco-friendly as it is hardwearing and trend-savvy