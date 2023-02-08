The all-new Matte PU collection embodies everything the BagBase brand stands for
The Matte PU Collection is forward-thinking, fashion-led and designed with modern styling in mind. It delivers multi-sensory appeal with its contemporary, tactile fabric that’s smooth to the touch and effortlessly cool in aesthetic. Inspired by premium brands and designer fashion houses, Matte PU makes high-quality luxury accessible to all. Each piece features a reversed PU zip to add to the clean, architectural design, while a minimal, muted colour palette enhances gender-neutral appeal.