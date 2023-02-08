BagBase BG330 Matte PU Accessory Pouch shadow image
BagBase® welcomes 2023 with 13 new styles across multiple collections, including Recycled, Boutique and the brand-new Matte PU. This year brings a whole host of never seen before styles but you can rest assured that each piece has been created with the same dedication to diverse, contemporary design and dynamic approach to fabric, features and colours. New year, new styles, same commitment to standing out. The all-new Matte PU collection embodies everything the BagBase brand stands for.

The Matte PU Collection is forward-thinking, fashion-led and designed with modern styling in mind. It delivers multi-sensory appeal with its contemporary, tactile fabric that’s smooth to the touch and effortlessly cool in aesthetic. Inspired by premium brands and designer fashion houses, Matte PU makes high-quality luxury accessible to all. Each piece features a reversed PU zip to add to the clean, architectural design, while a minimal, muted colour palette enhances gender-neutral appeal.

BagBase BG337 Matte PU Shoe/Accessory Bag
BG332 Matte PU Toiletry/Accessory Case
The BG332 Matte PU Toiletry/Accessory Case is a total travel essential that’s sized for anything ranging from toiletries to tech accessories. The modern matte fabric feels tactile and luxurious, while a palette comprising neutral tones complements a diverse range of styles.
The BG337 Matte PU Shoe/Accessory Bag is a multipurpose piece, sized for keeping trainers box-fresh through to hair styling tools secure on long-haul vacations. A reversed PU zip adds to the clean, architectural design while a minimal, muted colour palette enhances gender-neutral appeal.
BagBase BG330 Matte PU Accessory Pouch
BagBase BG338 Matte PU Weekender
Understated but sophisticated, the BG330 Matte PU Accessory Pouch is the perfect style to store accessories and smaller essentials, with its premium fabric and muted contemporary colour palette, this unisex accessory pouch is both functional and stylish.
Minimal aesthetic, maximal capacity – you can look forward to always travelling in style with the BG338 Matte PU Weekender. This new style offers ample room for all of your essentials, making it the perfect contemporary gym or overnight bag.
BagBase BG335 Matte PU Roll-Top Backpack
Modern commuter or weekend day-tripper, you can wear the BG335 Matte PU Roll-Top Backpack your way—fold or roll and clip to secure. The matte, tactile fabric and minimal aesthetic makes this style a premium iteration of a classic roll-top.