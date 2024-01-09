BagBase welcomes the new season with 12 brand-new styles across multiple collections, including Simplicity, Velvet and Matte PU – all made from 100% recycled materials. As a brand that always has been and always will be about standing out, each new style makes a firm statement. An innovative approach to fabrics, features and colours keeps things fresh with each new drop.

Simplicity Roll Top Backpack and Simplicity Waistpack Sometimes, simplicity is key and less really is more. “The Simplicity collection features an expanded line-up of elevated essentials combining a minimal aesthetic with easy ergonomics for effortless everyday styling,” explains BagBase. “Forward-thinking features and versatile design make each piece a real modern-day must-have.”

The Simplicity Roll Top Backpack (BG870) provides padded tech protection, comfortable carry handles and a signature roll-top closure for a contemporary silhouette. The new style is also available in a smaller ‘Lite’ size – Simplicity Roll Top Backpack Lite (BG871) – for convenience over capacity.

The Simplicity Waistpack (BG875) blends in seamlessly with any minimalist ensemble, providing a cool, contemporary way to transport essentials. From sportswear to streetstyle, this self-coloured waistpack with coordinating hardware is an athleisure-inspired must-have. Water-repellent fabric makes it the perfect contender for all conditions too.