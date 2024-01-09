Simplicity Roll Top Backpack and Simplicity Waistpack Sometimes, simplicity is key and less really is more. “The Simplicity collection features an expanded line-up of elevated essentials combining a minimal aesthetic with easy ergonomics for effortless everyday styling,” explains BagBase. “Forward-thinking features and versatile design make each piece a real modern-day must-have.”
The Simplicity Roll Top Backpack (BG870) provides padded tech protection, comfortable carry handles and a signature roll-top closure for a contemporary silhouette. The new style is also available in a smaller ‘Lite’ size – Simplicity Roll Top Backpack Lite (BG871) – for convenience over capacity.
The Simplicity Waistpack (BG875) blends in seamlessly with any minimalist ensemble, providing a cool, contemporary way to transport essentials. From sportswear to streetstyle, this self-coloured waistpack with coordinating hardware is an athleisure-inspired must-have. Water-repellent fabric makes it the perfect contender for all conditions too.
“Plush velvet fabric instantly gives each piece a luxurious look and feel, while a palette of rich colourways and high-shine gold hardware add to the luxe finish.”
The Velvet Accessory Pouch (BG715) and Velvet Accessory Bag (BG714) are perfectly sized for storing and transporting accessories, travel-size toiletries and other small essentials.
Matte PU Spring/Summer 24 also sees the expansion of the Matte PU collection, each piece with the same signature tactile fabric that’s smooth to the touch and effortlessly stylish. The buttery, water-repellent fabric adds to the contemporary finish of the collection, while a minimal, muted colour palette enhances gender-neutral appeal.
Small, Medium and Large Training Holdalls The turn of the season also welcomes three new holdall styles: the Small Training Holdall (BG560), the Medium Training Holdall (BG561) and the Large Training Holdall (BG562). All provide generous capacity with a padded hand grip to carry essentials in complete comfort. There’s a size to suit every active lifestyle.