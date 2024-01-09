The Velvet Accessory Pouch and Bag are both ideal for premium gifting
Simplicity is key to new styles in 100% recycled materials
BagBase welcomes the new season with 12 brand-new styles across multiple collections, including Simplicity, Velvet and Matte PU – all made from 100% recycled materials. As a brand that always has been and always will be about standing out, each new style makes a firm statement. An innovative approach to fabrics, features and colours keeps things fresh with each new drop.

Simplicity Roll Top Backpack and Simplicity Waistpack Sometimes, simplicity is key and less really is more. “The Simplicity collection features an expanded line-up of elevated essentials combining a minimal aesthetic with easy ergonomics for effortless everyday styling,” explains BagBase. “Forward-thinking features and versatile design make each piece a real modern-day must-have.”

The Simplicity Roll Top Backpack (BG870) provides padded tech protection, comfortable carry handles and a signature roll-top closure for a contemporary silhouette. The new style is also available in a smaller ‘Lite’ size – Simplicity Roll Top Backpack Lite (BG871) – for convenience over capacity.

The Simplicity Waistpack (BG875) blends in seamlessly with any minimalist ensemble, providing a cool, contemporary way to transport essentials. From sportswear to streetstyle, this self-coloured waistpack with coordinating hardware is an athleisure-inspired must-have. Water-repellent fabric makes it the perfect contender for all conditions too.

For those with an active lifestyle there is the Large Training Holdall
The Simplicity Waistpack is an athleisure-inspired must-have
Velvet Accessory Pouch and Bag “The Velvet collection provides the optimum opportunity for more elaborate decoration such as intricate embroidery, making it the perfect option for premium gifting and personal storage,” says BagBase.

“Plush velvet fabric instantly gives each piece a luxurious look and feel, while a palette of rich colourways and high-shine gold hardware add to the luxe finish.”

The Velvet Accessory Pouch (BG715) and Velvet Accessory Bag (BG714) are perfectly sized for storing and transporting accessories, travel-size toiletries and other small essentials.

Matte PU Spring/Summer 24 also sees the expansion of the Matte PU collection, each piece with the same signature tactile fabric that’s smooth to the touch and effortlessly stylish. The buttery, water-repellent fabric adds to the contemporary finish of the collection, while a minimal, muted colour palette enhances gender-neutral appeal.

Small, Medium and Large Training Holdalls The turn of the season also welcomes three new holdall styles: the Small Training Holdall (BG560), the Medium Training Holdall (BG561) and the Large Training Holdall (BG562). All provide generous capacity with a padded hand grip to carry essentials in complete comfort. There’s a size to suit every active lifestyle.

www.bagbase.com

