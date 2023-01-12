BagBase is welcoming in the new year with 13 new styles across multiple collections, including Recycled, Boutique and the brand-new Matte PU collection.

“We might be entering 2023 with a whole host of never-seen-before styles, but you can rest assured that each piece has been created with the same dedication to diverse, contemporary design and dynamic approach to fabric, features and colours,” says the brand.

“New year, new styles, same commitment to standing out and making a statement, with an increased focus on sustainability too.”