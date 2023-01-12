Eco-conscious coolers, stylish Boutique pieces and the brand-new Matte PU collection
BagBase is welcoming in the new year with 13 new styles across multiple collections, including Recycled, Boutique and the brand-new Matte PU collection.
“We might be entering 2023 with a whole host of never-seen-before styles, but you can rest assured that each piece has been created with the same dedication to diverse, contemporary design and dynamic approach to fabric, features and colours,” says the brand.
“New year, new styles, same commitment to standing out and making a statement, with an increased focus on sustainability too.”
Matte PU collection The all-new Matte PU collection embodies everything the brand stands for, says BagBase.
“It’s forward-thinking, fashion-led and designed with modern styling in mind. Each style in the collection delivers multi-sensory appeal with its contemporary, tactile fabric that’s smooth to the touch and effortlessly cool in aesthetic. Inspired by leading premium brands and designer fashion houses, Matte PU makes high-quality luxury accessible to all.”
Each piece in the collection features a reversed PU zip to add to the clean, architectural design, while a minimal, muted colour palette enhances gender-neutral appeal.
The Matte PU Accessory Pouch (BG330) is billed as an everyday essential for modern lifestyles, while the Matte PU Toiletry/Accessory Case (BG332) is a “total travel essential”, sized for anything from toiletries to tech accessories.
The Matte PU Roll-Top Backpack (BG335) has commutes covered and can be secured by folding or rolling and clipping in place. The Matte PU Shoe/Accessory Bag (BG337) is a multi-purpose piece, sized for keeping trainers box-fresh or hair-styling tools secure on long-haul vacations, explains the brand.
The Matte PU Weekender (BG338) is a stylish staple, from city breaks to business travel.
Boutique collection
“For 2023, we’ve also added to our bestselling Boutique collection with a selection of new styles with the same signature premium finish you already know and love about Boutique,” says BagBase.
“Every product in the collection combines soft, fine-grain Saffiano fabric and high-shine hardware for a luxe finish that elevates personalisation and gifting.”
Compatible pieces in Boutique and beyond can be personalised with the Boutique Wristlet Keyring (BG747), which is available in a prism of pop colours, for comfortable hands-free styling.
The Boutique Toiletry/Accessory Case (BG749) introduces a boxy silhouette with generous capacity – a popular choice for bridesmaids and weddings and the perfect way to carry essentials and memories, notes BagBase.
The Boutique Soft Cross Body Bag (BG759) provides a fresh take on the classic crossbody, featuring a modern wide strap and soft, contemporary shape. “Multiple compartments and an internal pocket are a girl’s best friend,” suggests the brand.
BagBase continues: “The BG763 Boutique Vanity Case is both charming and functional with its structured shape and soft-touch lining, designed for housing beauty staples in style. When you’re on the go, the BG764 Boutique Clear Window Travel Case makes transporting toiletries and essentials elegant and effortless, while a handy see-all clear window provides optimum space for decoration.
“The BG769 Boutique Document Slip is flat and compact, meaning it’s easier than ever to store and carry documents. Its generous space also makes BG769 a super-versatile promotional piece.”
Recycled collection The brand has two new styles in its eco-conscious Recycled collection for 2023. The first is the Recycled Mini Cooler Bag (BG288) – an insulated mini cooler with a wipe-clean interior that is “the perfect place to store on-the-go essentials, from your desk to the beach”.
When big outdoor adventures are on the agenda, BagBase suggests looking no further than the insulated Recycled Large Cooler Shoulder Bag (BG290) with generous capacity and multiple compartments.
“Both new Recycled styles are PVC-free and made from 100% recycled polyester, making them smarter choices for you and the planet,” it concludes.