The team behind eco-friendly screen print company Samedaybags.com have launched a new service offering promotional clothing for promoters, festivals and bands.

The business, based in Raglan in Monmouthshire, has created samedayprintwear.com as a sister website, offering T-shirts, hoodies and other clothing, with delivery within 24 hours when required.

Husband-and-wife team Helen and Melvin Green started out in promotional clothing for festivals before specialising in bags 10 years ago. They have always screen printed garments as a side offering to the bags but decided to launch a sister website dedicated to the clothing range.

It will have the same environmental standards and quick turnaround and be produced from the same base in Raglan where the business is recruiting more screen printers, office staff, sales staff and designers over the first quarter of 2023 as the business expands.

Helen said: “There is a huge demand for fast-turnaround clothing merchandise. Our new service will help festivals, who often have to change line-ups at the last minute. Tour and event sponsors can be given longer to decide on backing an event as their logos can still appear on promotional clothing.

“It will also help bands and promoters who halfway through a tour suddenly find they have a hit on their hands and demand for merchandise soars. Being able to order more without compromising quality is a real advantage.”

The company has opted to use Continental Clothing Co’s EarthPositive range of shirts which are organic, ethical and climate neutral. Attractions include the clothes being licensed under the Global Organic Standards (GOTS) and by the Soil Association. The classic EP01 T-shirt undergoes annual audits to comply with the FWF Code of Labour Practices.

It also highlighted how EarthPositive shirts, which come in 46 different colours and various styles and fits, are made in manufacturing facilities powered by green renewable energy, from low-impact raw materials – which means the carbon footprint has been reduced by 90%.

As well as the ethical credentials, the EarthPositive collection is also “a dream to print on”, according to the print team for samedayprintwear.com.

The printing also uses vegan, water-based inks and glues to ensure that every part of the product can be environmentally sound.

samedaybags.com

samedayprintwear.com